Monsters are Coming! Rock & Road Launches August 6 for Xbox Series and Game Pass - News

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Publisher Raw Fury and developer Ludogram announced Monsters are Coming! Rock & Road will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass on August 6.

The game first released for PC via Steam and Microsoft Store in November 2025.

View the Xbox release date reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Beware, Monsters are Coming! In this tower-survivor roguelite, you protect an ever-moving city from unrelenting hordes. Gather resources, fortify defenses, and boost potential through enhanced player progression. Will you reach the Arch?

In Monsters are Coming! Rock & Road, gather what resources you can to prepare defenses for an ever-moving city. Are you ready to take on a never-ending army of darkness in a tower-survivor, action roguelite on wheels?

Fortify

The city must endure! Create your own builds to maximize efficiency by choosing, placing, and upgrading districts through continued run progression. Equip defensive structures to repel monsters from the gates, and keep the city moving forward, else the darkness will consume you!

Forage

Gather wood, stone and gold as a persistent peon who must constantly balance risk vs reward while fighting back endless armies of monsters. Stray from the beaten path to find richer rewards or keep heading due south towards the safety of shelter.

Fight

Beat Bad Ass Bosses, improve your abilities, overcome environmental obstacles and take charge of special weaponry to continually adapt your strategies. Or see your city turned to ash!

You’re the last hope for humanity, but it’s a long road to the Arch.

Fortify

Build Your City, Your Way – Reach shelter and buy new districts from the city shop. Then strategically choose where you place them, deciding what to build and when based on the needs of each run.

– Reach shelter and buy new districts from the city shop. Then strategically choose where you place them, deciding what to build and when based on the needs of each run. Defend Yourself – Add archery outposts, necromancer towers, and even fire-breathing dragons to help the city protect itself from the dangers beyond the walls.

– Add archery outposts, necromancer towers, and even fire-breathing dragons to help the city protect itself from the dangers beyond the walls. Unlock New Possibilities – Find a build that works for you, buy power boosts, and find ways to stay alive against increasingly more powerful monsters the closer you get to the Arch!

Forage

Keep the City Stocked – Gather wood to keep the engines burning, chisel stone to help repair and rebuild, and mine gold to expand your moving fortress of destruction.

– Gather wood to keep the engines burning, chisel stone to help repair and rebuild, and mine gold to expand your moving fortress of destruction. Head Off the Beaten Path – Look for hidden secrets in shelters and tackle side hordes to find richer, rarer rewards. Just make sure you get back in time!

Fight

Progress to Prevail – Level up, increase your potential through vast player progression, and protect the city at all costs, even at the expense of your peon!

– Level up, increase your potential through vast player progression, and protect the city at all costs, even at the expense of your peon! The City Still Stands – Even if the Peon falls, it’s not game over! A run only ends once the city is destroyed, so jump back into the fight before all hope is lost.

– Even if the Peon falls, it’s not game over! A run only ends once the city is destroyed, so jump back into the fight before all hope is lost. Choose Your class – Pick a peon to suit your style of play, from close-range melee fighters to casters.

– Pick a peon to suit your style of play, from close-range melee fighters to casters. Bad Ass Bosses – Getting to the Arch won’t be easy and there may be some larger monsters waiting for you at the finish line…

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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