PlayStation FlexStrike Wireless Fight Stick and and Gaming Monitor Launch in August - News

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Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the PlayStation FlexStrike wireless fight stick and the 27" Gaming Monitor with DualSense Charging Hook will launch in August and the Pulse Elevate wireless speakers will release later this year.

The FlexStrike wireless fight stick will launch on August 6 with pre-orders starting on June 12. It will cost $199.99 USD / €199.99 EURO / £179.99 GBP / ¥34,980 JPY (including tax). The 27" Gaming Monitor with DualSense Charging Hook will launch on August 27 for $349.99 USD / ¥49,980 JPY (including tax).

View a trailer of the FlexStrike wireless fight stick below:

Read details below:

FlexStrike Wireless Fight Stick launches globally starting August 6, 2026

FlexStrike wireless fight stick will launch starting on August 6, 2026 just in time for MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls. It’s built for PS5 and PC* and is designed with competitive play and portability in mind. With an included sling carry case and a built-in rechargeable battery, it’s easy to bring your fight stick to a tournament, meetup, or a friend’s place to jump right into the action.

FlexStrike wireless fight stick will be available for pre-order starting June 12, 2026 for a recommended retail price (RRP) of $199.99 USD | €199.99 EURO | £179.99 GBP | ¥34,980 JPY (including tax). Pre-orders will be available at direct.playstation.com (where available) and at participating retailers.

27” Gaming Monitor with DualSense Charging Hook, launches in the U.S. and Japan starting August 27, 2026

We’ve continued to see more players playing games outside of the living room – especially in personal spaces and on desktop gaming setups. The 27’’ Gaming Monitor with DualSense Charging Hook is built for players who want a high-quality display experience beyond the living room TV. It features a 27-inch QHD IPS display (2560×1440) with VRR, supporting up to 120Hz on PS5 and PS5 Pro, and up to 240Hz on a compatible PC or Mac.

Starting June 5, 2026, the 27’’ Gaming Monitor with DualSense Charging Hook will be available for pre-order through direct.playstation.com and Best Buy in the U.S., along with participating retailers in Japan, for an RRP of $349.99 USD | ¥49,980 JPY (including tax).

Pulse Elevate Wireless Speakers, coming later this year

Pulse Elevate wireless speakers share many of the notable innovations featured in our Pulse Explore and Pulse Elite headsets – expanding our efforts to make the gameplay experience more immersive through enhanced sound. These wireless speakers will launch later this year and will pair perfectly with the 27” Gaming Monitor, creating a rich experience beyond the living room for players. We’ll have more information to share soon, including the suggested retail price and when pre-order begins. Be sure to check back for updates on the Pulse Elevate wireless speakers.

We’re excited to bring the FlexStrike wireless fight stick, 27” Gaming Monitor, and Pulse Elevate wireless speakers to players, and to continue providing more choices in how and where they play. As always, thank you for being part of the community, and we look forward to continuing to come up with new ways to enhance your PS5 experience.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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