Anima: Song from the Abyss Launches in 2027 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Developer Anima Project announced the third-person action RPG, Anima: Song from the Abyss, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in 2027.

View the release window trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Anima: Song from the Abyss is an action RPG set in the acclaimed universe of Anima: Beyond Fantasy. Players will control two distinct protagonists while exploring a world filled with secrets, danger, and unforgettable characters. Featuring fast-paced, fluid combat and a deep narrative-driven experience, the game invites players to uncover the mysteries hidden within the Abyss.

An imperial zeppelin descends into chaos when, without explanation, most of its crew suddenly vanish. With an unknown force stalking the airship, Soren, the last surviving knight guarding the dirigible, fights to protect its dangerous cargo: a powerful relic from a forgotten civilization. But in a desperate attempt to save the vessel, he unknowingly unleashes a catastrophe by freeing a legendary entity imprisoned within the artifact itself.

As the zeppelin crashes into the depths of the mysterious realm known as the Abyss, the enigmatic entity presents herself as Noein and offers the knight a single chance at survival. In return, he must help her uncover the truth behind the song that caused the disappearance of the ancient civilization… and the reason for her eternal imprisonment.

Features:

A gripping story, full of mysteries to uncover and wonders to unravel.

A deep and intuitive combat system that fuses fast-paced real-time action with RPG elements.

Play and switch between two different and unique characters in dynamic gameplay.

Explore a rich, handcrafted world. Move back and forth between different environments and discover new areas and secrets.

Epic bosses, from huge wyrms to legendary monsters, each one with their own unique style and gameplay.

Interesting characters to interact with. Develop your bond with them through your words, decisions and actions.

Level up, unlock and customize unique abilities with each character. Forge their weapons and create countless combinations.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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