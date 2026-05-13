Console Archives Master of Monsters: Disciples of Gaia Launches May 14 for Switch 2 and PS5 - News

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Hamster announced Console Archives Master of Monsters: Disciples of Gaia will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 and PlayStation 5 on May 14 for $11.99 / 1,200 yen.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

With the help of the master to defeat the evil ruler Gaia!

Master of Monsters: Disciples of Gaia was released by Toshiba-Emi in 1997 for a 32-bit home console.

This is a simulation war game where Iros, a boy granted power from the heavens, embarks on a journey with the goal of defeating Gaia.

With the help of Master, who can freely control monster armies, summon monsters from another world, defeat your enemies, and raise your own monsters.

The Console Archives series is designed to bring classic games originally released on home consoles to modern gaming platforms.

In Console Archives series, features such as customizable button layouts, rapid-fire settings, multiple save points, have been added, to support players in completing these classics.

Additional options include screen layout adjustments and filters that recreate the the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs back in the day, allowing players to customize the visual experience to their preference.

Whether it’s a title you played long ago or one you’re experiencing for the first time, we hope you’ll find a favorite and enjoy the game your way.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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