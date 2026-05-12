Sega Cancels Its 'Super Game' as it Moves Away From Live Service Games - News

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Sega in its latest earnings report announced it has cancelled development on its Super Game as it moves away from live service games.

Sonic Rumble Party has underperformed and the 2023 acquisition of Angry Birds creator Rovio has been a disappointment as sales decline. Due to this Sega is lowering its priority of free-to-play titles.

Over 100 developers at Sega that were working on free-to-play games have been moved to full game development teams with a focus on "mainstay IPs."

Revivals on the Crazy Taxi, Jet Set Radio, Golden Axe, and Streets of Rage IPs are still in development.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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