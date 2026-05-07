First-Person Puzzle Game Dracula: The Disciple Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Publisher Nacon and Styx series developer Cyanide Studio have announced first-person puzzle game, Dracula: The Disciple, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

"Dracula: The Disciple is an immersive first-person puzzle game," said producer Diane Quenet. "In it, you play as Emile Valombres, a French archivist suffering from an incurable disease. His search for a cure will lead him to Transylvania, deep in the Carpathian Mountains, to count Dracula’s castle."

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

“Welcome to my house! Enter freely and of your own free will.” (Bram Stoker)

In this first-person puzzle adventure, you play as Emile Valombres, a French archivist afflicted with a terminal illness. His quest for a cure leads him to Dracula’s abandoned castle, where the Count conducted the dark experiments that granted him immortality. To cheat death, you must explore this cursed abode, handle occult tools and uncover the secrets of vampiric transformation.

Uncover Forbidden Secrets

“Do you not think that there are things which you cannot understand, and yet which are; that some people see things that others cannot?” (Bram Stoker)

The castle may be abandoned, but its mysteries endure. Discover the Count’s work, writings and correspondence, revealing knowledge beyond human comprehension, from occult incantations to alchemical transmutations and unholy experiments. These pages hold your only hope, and only your reasoning skills will allow you to unlock their secrets.

Master the Occult Arts

Once you have deciphered and understood these secrets, it’s up to you to put them into practice. Work in the laboratory to combine elemental powers using the alembic, decanter and athanor in the alchemical quest for the legendary Philosopher’s Stone. Visit the greenhouse to grow strange plants with sometimes supernatural properties, and master the intricate art of rituals by tracing their symbols on the castle floor yourself. Rely on your own logic, use tools and ingredients, and experiment to help you learn. Realistic mechanics bring every action to life, making each experiment a step closer to the truth.

Embrace the Curse

The cure comes at a terrible cost: a dark transformation into a vampire. Your quest has bound your fate to that of Count Dracula, initiating an irreversible metamorphosis. Your only escape is to see the process through, altering your body forever. The powers granted by your new nature offer unique advantages, allowing you to perform feats no human could achieve and helping you progress further through the Count’s dwelling.

Become Lord of the Castle

Delve into the depths of a Gothic castle whose otherworldly beauty hides dark secrets. The rooms contain not only supernatural puzzles but also fragments of a forgotten past. Piece together Count Dracula’s history, from his first steps into the occult and unspeakable experiments, to the decisive discoveries that sealed his transformation into a vampire lord. Explore the castle by day and rediscover it under a new light by night. From abandoned drawing rooms, mysterious gardens and the foreboding laboratory, to the lofty astronomy tower, the lush greenhouse and the sinister dungeons, unlock new areas as you develop new abilities, until you are no longer a guest, but the master of the castle.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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