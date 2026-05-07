Gear.Club Unlimited 3 Launches in October for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Publisher Nacon and developer Eden Games announced the racing game, Gear.Club Unlimited 3, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in October.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch 2 on February 19.

View the release window trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A New Playground for Car Enthusiasts

After winning over more than 22 million players worldwide, the Gear.Club franchise returns with an even more ambitious third instalment. Drivers can now race on brand new roads with spectacular views, ranging from the mountains of Japan to the sunny shores of the Mediterranean.

The First Japanese Gear.Club Opens Its Doors

In Gear.Club Unlimited 3, players are invited to settle in Japan to open the country’s very first Gear.Club. Their mission: recruit the best local drivers, assemble teams with the best mechanics and engineers, while immersing themselves in Japan’s unique automotive culture, which is both rich and singular, contrasting with that of other Gear.Clubs. The Story mode will thus be punctuated by trips back and forth between France and Japan, highlighting the shared passion that unites car enthusiasts on both continents.

A New Speed Experience: Highway Mode

Among the major new features, Highway Mode promises unprecedented thrills. At the wheel of dream cars, players will have to push their limits and master pure speed on sections of highway designed for adrenaline. This mode also introduces a real challenge: racing at over 300 km/h through the dense traffic of Japanese highways, maintaining control on long straights at high speed as well as in tight corners where every mistake can be fatal.

The Gear.Club Spirit Remains at the Heart of the Game

True to its DNA, Gear.Club Unlimited 3 retains the elements that made the series so successful:

Prestige – A selection of legendary vehicles under official licenses.

– A selection of legendary vehicles under official licenses. Customization – Players can customize and upgrade their vehicles to their liking to impose their style on the roads.

– Players can customize and upgrade their vehicles to their liking to impose their style on the roads. Adrenaline – More than 50 tracks in France and Japan, with a local split-screen multiplayer mode for two players. Players can compete in races, sprints, or duels, but also cooperate in highway mode for an even more intense shared experience!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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