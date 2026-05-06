Nintendo Switch 2 Pokemon Pokopia Bundle Announced for Australia and New Zealand - News

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Nintendo has announced a Nintendo Switch 2 bundle that includes a copy of Pokémon Pokopia will become available on June 5 in Australia and New Zealand.

"Build your charming utopia with this Nintendo Switch 2 + Pokémon Pokopia bundle, available from 5th June! Keep an eye out for this bundle on My Nintendo Store and select retailers in Australia & New Zealand," reads the announcement from Nintendo.

As of the time of writing the bundle has not been announced for anywhere else.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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