Xbox Game Pass Adds Forza Horizon 6, Mixtape, Subnautica 2, and More - News

/ 644 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Microsoft has announced 13 more games coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Forza Horizon 6, Subnautica 2 (Game Preview), Mixtape, DOOM: The Dark Ages, Ben 10 Power Trip, Descenders Next (Game Preview), Wheel World, Wildgate, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, Outbound, Black Jacket, Call of the Elder Gods, and Elite Dangerous.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Final Fantasy V (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – May 5

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

When the crystals that balance the world are threatened, the king hastens to the rescue…only to go missing. A young man and his Chocobo find themselves drawn toward friends that will change their destiny in this this classic RPG.

Coming Soon

Forza Horizon 6 (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – May 19

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available day one with Xbox Game Pass! Discover the breathtaking landscapes of Japan in over 550 real-world cars and become a racing Legend in Forza Horizon‘s biggest open world driving adventure yet. Play early on May 15 and get more content with the Premium Upgrade. Your journey to a Horizon Legend starts soon – Japan Awaits!

Ben 10 Power Trip (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 6

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Join Ben Tennyson on a European adventure as he battles the evil Hex and mysterious crystal-powered threats. Transform into powerful aliens, fight enemies, solve puzzles, and explore a vibrant 3D world solo or in co-op to save the day.

Descenders Next (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 6

Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

It’s time to conquer the world of extreme sports. Grab a snowboard for steep, snowy slopes or ride a mountainboard across rugged terrain. Career and Grand Tour are now linked, making it smoother to unlock Parks, Slope styles, and Races. Want teamwork? Squad up with Descenders Next players worldwide and master the mountain.

Wheel World (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – May 6

Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Welcome to Wheel World, a cosmic biking adventure where the fate of the universe rests on your handlebars. Play as Kat, a young rider on a mission to reclaim legendary bike parts and perform the Great Shift: a ritual that could restore balance to a world on the brink. Explore vast landscapes, from neon highways to scenic forests, meet strange spirits, and take on rival cyclists in high-speed races across a semi-open world.

Wildgate (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – May 6

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Wildgate is a PvPvE multiplayer shooter that blends tactical ship-to-ship combat with fast-paced first-person action. Evade deadly environmental hazards and search for powerful weapons and ship upgrades across three different modes.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – May 6

Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is a souls-like Action RPG set in the dark final days of the Ming Dynasty. Play as Wuchang, a pirate warrior battling memory loss and a deadly curse, as you master brutal combat, evolve your skills, and uncover the truth behind a world consumed by chaos.

Mixtape (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – May 7

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available day one with Xbox Game Pass! From Beethoven & Dinosaur, Mixtape is a nostalgic narrative adventure that draws inspiration from classic coming-of-age movies. Mixtape brings together nostalgic aimlessness, mischief, music, the highs and lows of adolescence, and the bittersweet feelings brought about by growth, transformation, and moving on.

Outbound (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 11

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available day one with Xbox Game Pass! Explore a colorful world and build your own cozy home on wheels. Craft workstations, and source energy from the sun, wind, or water. Upgrade and customize your vehicle, grow crops, and live sustainably off-grid with up to four players.

Black Jacket (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – May 12

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Twenty-one or eternity. Black Jacket drops you into a purgatorial card game where restless souls wager their coins and the ferryman waits for his cut. From Mi’pu’mi Games and Skystone Games (Tiny Bookshop) — a painterly, pitch-black spin on blackjack awaits. Cheating fully encouraged.

Call of the Elder Gods (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld and PC) – May 12

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available day one with Xbox Game Pass! Journey to the far corners of the Earth and unearth ancient horrors in this Lovecraftian narrative puzzle adventure and sequel to 2020’s critically acclaimed Call of the Sea.

Elite Dangerous (Cloud and Console) – May 12

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium

Take to the stars in your own starship and do whatever it takes to survive in an ever-changing futuristic galactic sandbox. Acquire wealth and power, develop your skills and knowledge, and earn the right to stand tall among the ranks of the iconic Elite.

DOOM: The Dark Ages (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – May 14

Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

DOOM: The Dark Ages is the prequel to the critically acclaimed DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal that tells the epic cinematic origin story of the DOOM Slayer’s rage. In this third installment of the modern DOOM series, players will step into the blood-stained boots of the DOOM Slayer, in this never-before-seen dark and sinister medieval war against Hell.

Subnautica 2 (Game Preview) (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – May 14

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available day one on Xbox Game Pass! Subnautica 2 is an underwater survival adventure set on an all-new alien world, developed by Unknown Worlds. Play alone or with friends in 4-player co-op. Adapt to survive by building custom bases and crafting tools. Explore the unknown to uncover the mysteries hidden within the depths.

In Case You Missed It

inKonbini: One Store. Many Stories (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – April 30

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

inKonbini: One Store. Many Stories is a cozy, narrative-driven slice-of-life game set in a small-town Japanese convenience store. Step into Makoto’s night shifts, where everyday tasks, quiet moments, and customer interactions unfold into heartfelt stories shaped by the choices you make.

Game Updates

Dead by Daylight’s Bloodbound Release Update (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – Available Now

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Dead by Daylight’s Bloodbound Release Update brings three iconic franchises into The Fog, with a Darkest Dungeon RUIN Rift, Attack On Titan-themed 2v8, and the return of the Alien Collection. Featuring plenty of outfits, unlockable rewards, and the return of a fan-favorite game mode, there’s no better way to experience multiplayer horror.

Sea of Thieves: Last Ship Standing

Act 3 of Sea of Thieves: Season 19 introduces a new regular Event – huge battles in the Sea of the Damned! This time around, it’s Sloop crews who can answer the call by voting on the Hourglass of Fate, with contests for other vessels coming in future bouts of Last Ship Standing.

In-Game Benefits

World of Warships: Legends (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Now

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, Game Pass Essential, PC Game Pass

World of Warships: Legends is a free-to-play online naval shooter with fast-paced combat, easy-to-learn gameplay, and cross-progression between consoles, mobile, and PC. Victory is earned through strategic play, smart positioning, and coordinated teamwork. As a Captain, you can choose from more than 600 historically inspired warships, including legendary vessels from WWII such as Yamato, USS Iowa, Bismarck, and many more.

Leaving May 15

The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon. Jump back in to tie up any loose ends or save up to 20% off your purchase to keep the fun going!

Galacticare (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Go Mecha Ball (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Paw Patrol Rescue Wheels: Championship (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Planet of Lana (Cloud, Console, and PC)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles