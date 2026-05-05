The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero and Trails to Azure Coming to Switch 2 and PS5 This Fall - News

/ 435 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

NIS America announced The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero and The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 and PlayStation 5 this fall.

The two games can either be purchased together in a collection or separately. The Switch 2 and PS5 versions will have performance enhancements that includes 4K resolution, 120 frames per second, and mouse input support on Switch 2.

Read details on the games below:

The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero

Revisit Crossbell in this exciting chapter from the renowned The Legend of Heroes series! The site of an ongoing territorial struggle between the Erebonian Empire and the Republic of Calvard, Crossbell has developed into a prosperous city-state and one of the continent’s leading economic centers.

After three years away from his hometown, Lloyd Bannings returns in order to follow his late brother’s footsteps and join the Crossbell Police Department. However, when he arrives, he finds he’s been assigned to the Special Support Section, a new division that handles odd jobs and minor requests. He meets his new teammates, which include Elie MacDowell, the granddaughter of the city’s mayor; Randy Orlando, a womanizing ex-soldier; and Tio Plato, a young tech genius.

Welcome to Crossbell

An exciting story arc in the Trails universe is about to begin in this iconic city-state! Experience a rich and refreshing game world that is teeming with secrets and adventures.

A Scenic City

With enhanced visuals and high-definition textures, the city-state of Crossbell has never looked better. The new consoles can support up to 120 frames per second and even up to 4k resolution! Switch between original and upscaled textures.

Your City, Your Story

High-Speed Mode lets you cruise through the city at your preferred pace. Blaze through battles or savor the story—you decide! Nintendo Switch 2 features mouse support, too!

The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure

The story of aspiring hero Lloyd Bannings continues in Trails to Azure!

Set just a few months after the events of Trails from Zero, a temporary peace has settled over Crossbell and the Special Support Section find themselves with newfound fame and status, thanks to their heroic actions.

However, the peace is soon broken with the rise of multiple organizations with ulterior motives. Framing these growing tensions is the increasing pressure from the Erebonian Empire and the Republic of Calvard, with Crossbell caught between them. With the safety of their home and the foundations of their team now on the line, Lloyd and his allies must gear themselves for the threats that loom ahead. Little do they know that Crossbell will soon become the stage for a climactic conflict that will determine its future…

The Fate of the City-State

Play through the finale of the Crossbell arc, a key thread within the Trails universe. What lies ahead for Lloyd Bannings and his ragtag squad of allies?

Crossbell’s Finest Forces

Experience new combat features introduced by Trails to Azure, including Burst, Back Attack, and even your own customizable car. Also, meet a few familiar faces from the Trails of Cold Steel series!

Power from the Past

Import save data from Trails from Zero for a different story experience, including additional conversations and alternate dialogue! Enjoy this sequel with up to 120 FPS or at 4K resolution using either original or upscaled textures.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles