Truck-kun is Supporting Me From Another World?! Announced for Xbox Series and PC - News

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Publisher Frosty Pop and developer Strange Scaffold have announced vehicular action game, Truck-kun is Supporting Me From Another World?!, for the Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2026.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Truck-kun is Supporting Me From Another World?! is a vehicular action game where you play as a truck that isekais people into another world.

This anime-inspired title is about smashing through objects at high speed to power up the corporate ladder climber you accidentally isekai’d into a dangerous medieval fantasy world. Inspired by the anime and manga subgenre of Isekai, in which characters find themselves in parallel universes, Truck-kun is Supporting Me From Another World?! revels in absurdism while simultaneously grounding itself with sharp satire that reflects real life.

Players start their journey with Carissa Ward, who is about to start a new job as VP of marketing in the sunny coastal town of Wenvale. That plan is cut short when she’s struck by a delivery truck and awakens in the fantasy world of Talinfold. To get home, she must unlock the Galactic Gate, defeat the Skeleton King, and claim his Scroll of Resurrection—with your help.

Good luck!!!

Features:

Dodge cops, make deliveries, and smash through objects in the chaotic small town of Wenvale, USA!

Complete objectives across two worlds to power up a Galactic Gate with stars and unlock a subversive, heartwarming story rooted in our love for anime.

Run over pedestrians to turn them into monsters Carissa can slay for stars and XP. It’s fine! Don’t worry! Stop thinking about it!!

Energetic, ska-inspired soundtrack by award-winning composer David Mason (DREDGE, Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 3).

Mason (DREDGE, Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 3). A giant, screaming man whose meat you can legally drive through.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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