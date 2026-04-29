NBA THE RUN Launches in June for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Developer Play by Play Studios announced the street basketball game, NBA THE RUN, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in June.

View the gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

At the heart of NBA THE RUN is the Run the World Tournament, a four-round Knockout tournament where teams of three will be going head-to-head on iconic streetball courts around the world. Each tournament ends with a championship game at one of four specially designated finals courts, where you’ll square off for the Run the World trophy and the ultimate bragging rights.

There are three game modes coming at launch, including:

Knockout Squads – Play on a Squad of three. You control 1 player on the Squad, fill out your team with friends / other players and take on the competition.

– Play on a Squad of three. You control 1 player on the Squad, fill out your team with friends / other players and take on the competition. Knockout Solos – Build your own Team of three. You control your team and go head to head against other players and their teams of three.

– Build your own Team of three. You control your team and go head to head against other players and their teams of three. Knockout Friends – Your own Private Tournament. Play alone against the AI, crew up with friends against the AI, or go head to head against anyone you want to invite in (up to 48 players at Launch).

At launch, players will take to the courts as one of over 30 NBA stars, along with five fictional streetball legends, each with different playstyles, and each uniquely handcrafted and stylized. Gameplay is fast, fluid and responsive, powered by true rollback netcode, ensuring every crossover, dive for loose ball and alley-oop syncs simultaneously for every player in a seamless online experience.

NBA THE RUN is the first game from Play by Play Studios, a small, independent studio made up of veteran developers who’ve worked on some of the industry’s biggest franchises, and have a passion for sports and video games. The game is being built with care and craftsmanship by a team united in their vision to pay homage to the golden age of sports games, made for today’s players.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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