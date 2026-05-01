No More Room in Hell 2 Launches This Summer for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Developer Torn Banner Studios announced the up to eight player zombie first-person shooter, No More Room in Hell 2, will leave Early Access and launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store this summer.

"It’s been a year since No More Room In Hell 2‘s first Free Weekend, and we’ve worked tirelessly to broaden the gates of the apocalypse without sacrificing the grit that defines the franchise," said Torn Banner Studios CEO and creative director Steve Piggott. "Whether you’re a returning survivor or a fresh recruit, we can’t wait for fans to face the horde again, from the tactical intensity of our brand-new Survival Mode to all-new weapons, zombies, maps and beyond."

View the console announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

No More Room in Hell 2 is an intense and terrifying permadeath cooperative journey into the eerie darkness of zombie-infested zones. As an emergency responder you must survive, scavenge, stockpile and fulfill your mission—then repeat, each time in an ever-changing experience.

Multiple Diverse Maps

Find your way to your teammates with proximity voice chat and grow together in power. Each match, you’ll go from shaking solo in the darkness with only a beer bottle, to forming a fully stocked co-op squad with assault rifles and explosives. An ever-present threat remains: if a responder dies, all of their progress is lost.

Witness the apocalypse unfolding across 5 richly crafted maps (with more to come):

Lewiston, an urban map where players work to secure the safety of survivors across a ravaged city at golden sunset.

Power Plant, set at the outskirts of a massive map in rural Pennsylvania at midnight.

Pottsville, a brooding suburban town full of claustrophobic encounters with the undead at dawn.

Broadway, a fully urban map set in the terrifying depths of Queens, New York in the dead of night!

Beaulieu Hospital, a daytime map set in a sprawling medical complex overrun by the undead.

Locate cooperative allies, then gather weapons, and equipment to survive the rising threat, moving your squad towards each map’s finale.

Objectives unfold as iconic horror movie scenes at abandoned gas stations, bars, military checkpoints and more, as you earn better gear to increase your odds of survival and restore infrastructure to keep humanity alive.

Permadeath and Infection

Every mission puts your character at risk of dying—forever.

The undead can infect you, setting you on a race against time to find pills or a gene therapy cure—before your dead body rises up against your allies.

Looting supplies levels up your responder, so long as they survive a mission. With every run you improve your chances for survival with access to equipment caches and starting gear.

Do you put your character’s life on the line to save a squad member? Rewards increase as more squadmates extract, but the risks of permadeath are ever-present.

This is cooperative play with consequences.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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