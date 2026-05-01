Metroidvania Moonbrella Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

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Developer Jett Williams has announced Metroidvaniagame , Moonbrella, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store.

"I grew up playing console games and fantasizing about one day making my own," said Jett Williams. "So being able to publish them myself is a dream come true. It’s crazy just how much indies can do themselves these days. Seeing the recent response to the game from YouTube Shorts has been mind-blowing. I never expected to pull similar numbers to Megabonk, but here we are."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A 2D platformer Metroidvania with deep movement and no jump button. Upgrade your umbrella to explore an abandoned planet and ascend to the moon.

Use a variety of umbrella tricks to ascend to the moon in this physics-based Metroidvania.

Physics-Based Platforming

Expressive movement designed with speedrunning in mind.

Multiple ways to approach platforming challenges.

Upgrade Your Umbrella

Jab the umbrella tip into terrain to vault over obstacles.

Open the canopy to slow your fall and float long distances.

Hook onto ledges, vines and more with the handle to climb high and gain speed.

Find replacement parts for your umbrella to unlock new movement options and locations.

An Interconnected World

Explore a planet abandoned by humans as a lone robot left behind.

Journey through dark caves, ancient structures, an active volcano and more.

Revive a dying sunflower trapped in the moon’s shadow.

Find and collect a variety of flowers and gemstones throughout the world.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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