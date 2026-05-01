Solo Leveling: ARISE OVERDRIVE Launches in Q3 2026 for PS5 and Xbox Series - News

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Publisher Netmarble and developer Netmarble Neo announced the action RPG, Solo Leveling: ARISE OVERDRIVE, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in Q3 2026.

The game first released for PC via Steam and Microsoft Store in November 2025.

View the console trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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