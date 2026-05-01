SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed Launches in July for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

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Publisher tinyBuild and developer Fair Play Labs announced SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in July.

View the release window trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The ultimate competitive party platformer is back! Outrun, outjump, and outsmart your rivals in online and local races for up to eight players in this sequel to the 2013 indie hit. Master your movement, conquer expertly crafted maps, use powerful pick-ups, and swing around with a grappling hook. Run like your life depends on it—just don’t get knocked off-screen!

The Next Generation of SpeedRunners

SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed captures the depth, thrill and fluidity of the original game for a new era, introducing vibrant high-definition graphics and improved netcode for an incredible competitive platforming experience.

Gotta Go Fast

Choose your character from a cast of eccentric superheroes, both returning and new, and face off in intense races for up to eight players, local and online, across beautiful tracks inspired by the retrofuture superhero utopia of the 1960s.

Master Competitive Platforming

Run, jump, slide and swing to victory by any means necessary! Learn the layouts of precisely tuned maps, use booster pads and pick-ups, wall jump and grapple, and open and close pathways to gain the edge.

Be Fast and Furious

Ruin friendships and make split-second decisions to become the King of Speed! Knock rivals off-screen and eliminate your foes with powerful pick-ups like missiles, traps, freeze rays, and a grappling hook that pulls runners in front of you.

Run as You Are

Accessible to newcomers yet rewarding for die-hard player-versus-player rivals, SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed lets you chase your own challenge. Compete in tournaments, create custom challenges, and climb the leaderboards, or host private lobbies for laid-back fun.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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