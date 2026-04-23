Annapurna Announces 5 Games for Switch 2 - Stray, to a T, Wanderstop, Wild Hearts, and Lorelei - News

/ 405 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Annapurna Interactive has announced five games for the Nintendo Switch 2 with two of them now available.

The two games out now are Lorelei and the Laser Eyes – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition for for $24.99 and Sayonara Wild Hearts – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition for $12.99.

The other three games are Stray launching on May 28 for $29.99, to a T launching on June 11 for $19.99, and Wanderstop launching on June 23 for $24.99.

Read details on the five games below:

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

The stage is set. Imagine an old baroque manor, perhaps a hotel or a museum, somewhere in central Europe. A woman wanders in search of answers.

An international auteur. What does he want? An aristocratic artist. Who killed her? A vagabond illusionist. Who is he?

And you, the wandering woman. Why are you here?

Watch carefully, observe. Numbers. Patterns. Puzzles. Are they all part of a macabre game, a complot, a simple treasure hunt?

We invite you to take a journey into the nightmarish surreality, and answer these questions to solve the enigma of Lorelei and the Laser Eyes—a non-linear adventure puzzle—no—place—yes—place.

Handheld Mode

1080p resolution and 120 frames per second

TV Mode

1440p resolution and 120 frames per second

4K resolution and 60 frames per second

Sayonara Wild Hearts – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Sayonara Wild Hearts is a euphoric music video dream about being awesome, riding motorcycles, skateboarding, dance battling, shooting lasers, wielding swords, and breaking hearts at 200 mph.

As the heart of a young woman breaks, the balance of the universe is disturbed. A diamond butterfly appears in her dreams and leads her through a highway in the sky, where she finds her other self: the masked biker called The Fool.

Traveling through futuristic cities, dark forests, and electric deserts, The Fool sets out to find the harmony of the universe, hidden away in the hearts of her star crossed allies: Little Death, Dancing Devils, Howling Moons, Stereo Lovers, and Hermit 64.

Handheld Mode

1080p resolution and 120 frames per second

TV Mode

1440p resolution and 120 frames per second

4K resolution and 60 frames per second

Remix Arcade

This mode turns up the heat, featuring progressively faster and challenging gameplay, where players must aim for high scores in random song bites with zero loading

Stray

Lost, alone, and separated from family, a stray cat must untangle an ancient mystery to escape a long-forgotten city. Stray is a third-person cat adventure game set amidst the detailed neon-lit alleys of a decaying cybercity and the murky environments of its seedy underbelly. Along the way, the cat befriends a small flying drone, known only as B12. With the help of this newfound companion, the duo try to find a way out.

Features:

See the world through the eyes of a stray and interact with the environment in playful ways.

Roam surroundings high and low, defend against unforeseen threats and solve the mysteries of this unwelcoming place inhabited by nothing but unassuming droids and dangerous creatures.

Be stealthy, nimble, silly, and sometimes as annoying as possible with the strange inhabitants of this foreign world.

to a T

to a T is a 3D narrative adventure game developed by Keita Takahashi and the uvula team, with a strong focus on character, interaction, story and exploration. Play as a teenager (Teen), with a unique posture just trying to live a normal life in a small coastal town. Explore the town along with the help of Teen’s loyal dog and loving mother. While going to school and contending with bullies, Teen discovers a new ability granted to them by their extraordinary posture, and they start to uncover more about their mysterious lineage.

Episodic Story

Take part in a story that unfolds over multiple days while Teen finds a way to fit in, and discovers a new found sense of self.

Minigames

Control Teen in a variety of different scenarios that they encounter throughout their day. Maneuver Teen’s arm to reach for and interact with objects. Open Teen’s mouth to take a bite of food or a drink of water. From petting a dog, to eating breakfast, Teen can do a lot even if they have to do it in their own way.

Explore Town

Outside of the main story, collect coins, find a beautiful vista point, visit all the shops around town, or hunt for interesting characters around town to talk to in free mode.

Character Customization

Style Teen to your own liking. Purchase clothing from stores around town to expand your wardrobe and experiment with fun clothing combinations.

A very cute dog.

Wanderstop

Wanderstop is a narrative-centric cozy game about change and tea. Playing as a fallen fighter named Alta, you’ll manage a tea shop within a magical forest and tend to the customers who pass through. But Alta does not want to be here. And if she gets her way, the tea shop will be nothing but a brief and painful memory.

Wanderstop is a tea shop management ritual. Grow and harvest the ingredients needed for tea, and then mix them together in an unusual tea-making contraption. Along the way, speak with the many travelers who pass through the shop, learn their stories and make tea that’s just right for them.

In your downtime, you might tidy up around the clearing, decorate the shop in your style, or just sit on a bench with a cup of tea and listen to your own thoughts. Maybe doing nothing at all is okay. The shop demands patience, it rejects those who have come only in the pursuit of growth unchecked.

And that’s why Alta can’t be here. It’s why she’ll never make it. This isn’t who she is. No, she’s a fighter! Why would anyone insist on turning the world’s greatest championship warrior into a docile shopkeeper?! With everything she’s capable of?? No no no, she won’t, she won’t do it… she can’t…

Wanderstop is a game from the team at Ivy Road, including Davey Wreden (creator of The Stanley Parable and The Beginner’s Guide), Karla Zimonja (co-creator of Gone Home and Tacoma) and Daniel “C418” Rosenfeld (the music of Minecraft).

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles