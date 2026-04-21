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PlayStation to Require Age Verification in the UK and Ireland to Use Some Features

PlayStation to Require Age Verification in the UK and Ireland to Use Some Features - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 714 Views

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced PlayStation users in the UK and Ireland will be required to verify their age later in 2026 in order to access certain features.

The features that will require age verification includes communication, broadcasting, and certain in-game features. PlayStation users in the UK and Ireland can verify their age here.

Read the message from Sony Interactive Entertainment below:

Age verification will be required later in 2026 for UK & Ireland adult accounts to access certain features. If you’re prompted, we recommend completing age verification to avoid interruptions later in 2026.

We use age verification to deliver the best PlayStation experience for your age and to help protect our younger users. 

If you have not completed age verification, you can continue playing on PlayStation but communication features won’t be available until you do.

To keep using communication, broadcasting, and certain in-game features without interruption, we recommend verifying your age now.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.


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9 Comments
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Radek (6 hours ago)

The Internet control continues...

  • +6
DekutheEvilClown Radek (4 hours ago)

Kids are literally being groomed inside games right now. A world with no controls is an ugly ugly world.

  • 0
HopeMillsHorror DekutheEvilClown (4 hours ago)

The controls (and responsibility) should be on the individual games... not the platform

  • +1
CosmicSex HopeMillsHorror (4 hours ago)

It is actually quite literally being dictated to them by law.

  • 0
Zkuq CosmicSex (25 minutes ago)

And that law sucks and should be changed. I believe the EU is making some effort to make it possible to do age verification in way that handles privacy well enough, but until such a method exists, mandatory age verification sucks.

  • 0
DekutheEvilClown HopeMillsHorror (3 hours ago)

Why wouldn’t it be both?

  • 0
The Fury (6 hours ago)

The law around this is dumb but this statement is even dumber.

"Age verification will be required later in 2026 for UK & Ireland adult accounts to access certain features. " Hmm, Adult Accounts huh?

  • +4
BraLoD The Fury (4 hours ago)

It's because you can set up accounts under parental control, so those are likely not getting access to those fuctions, like the normal "adult" ones.

  • +1
Random_Matt (6 hours ago)

No thanks, it is bad enough having to give your passport to 3rd party apps for right to work checks.

  • +2