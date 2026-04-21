Age verification will be required later in 2026 for UK & Ireland adult accounts to access certain features. If you’re prompted, we recommend completing age verification to avoid interruptions later in 2026.
PlayStation to Require Age Verification in the UK and Ireland to Use Some Features - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 714 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment announced PlayStation users in the UK and Ireland will be required to verify their age later in 2026 in order to access certain features.
The features that will require age verification includes communication, broadcasting, and certain in-game features. PlayStation users in the UK and Ireland can verify their age here.
Read the message from Sony Interactive Entertainment below:
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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9 Comments
The Internet control continues...
Kids are literally being groomed inside games right now. A world with no controls is an ugly ugly world.
The controls (and responsibility) should be on the individual games... not the platform
It is actually quite literally being dictated to them by law.
The law around this is dumb but this statement is even dumber.
"Age verification will be required later in 2026 for UK & Ireland adult accounts to access certain features. " Hmm, Adult Accounts huh?
No thanks, it is bad enough having to give your passport to 3rd party apps for right to work checks.