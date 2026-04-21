Toei Company Establishment In-House Publishing Brand Toei Games - News

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Toei Company has announced the establishment of in-house publishing Brand Toei Games.

The publisher will start with launching games for PC via Steam in 2026, with plans to expand to consoles like the Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Toei Games has a goal to "create a new intellectual property that will captivate the world, starting with games." The initial lineup will be announced at a later date and not use any of Toei's existing IP.

The first title under Toei Games will be announced on April 24.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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