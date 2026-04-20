Starfield Was the Best-Selling Game in the US Following PS5 Release - Sales

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Senior Director and Video Game Industry Advisor at Circana Mat Piscatella has revealed Starfield was the best-selling video in the US based on dollar sales for the week ending April 11th.

This is the week the PlayStation 5 version of Starfield released and is the first time the game led weekly US sales since the week ending September 2, 2023.

"Starfield was the best-selling video game of the week in tracked physical & digital US full game dollar sales during the week ending April 11th," said Piscatella. "It's the first time Starfield has led the weekly US best-selling titles chart since week ending Sept 2, 2023.

"The PlayStation 5 version of Starfield released on April 7th, coinciding with the Free Lanes and Terran Armada content updates."

Starfield released for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass in September 2023, and for the PlayStation 5 on April 7.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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