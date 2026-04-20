Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Reveal Set for April 23 - News

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Ubisoft announced the Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced: Worldwide Reveal Showcase is set for this Thursday, April 23 at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm UK.

"The iconic solo pirate adventure returns," reads the description to the upcoming showcase. "Tune in April 23rd, 4PM UTC - 6PM CEST - 9AM PDT for the worldwide reveal showcase of Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced."

The original game, Assassin's Creed Black Flag, released in October 2013 for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Wii U, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in November 2013, and for the Nintendo Switch in December 2019.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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