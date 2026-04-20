Xbox Game Pass Adds Kiln, Aphelion, Final Fantasy V, and More - News

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Microsoft has announced 10 more games coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Aphelion, Kiln, Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors, Little Rocket Lab, Sopa: Tale of the Stolen Potato, Trepang2, Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era, Sledding Game, TerraTech Legion, and Final Fantasy V.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Coming Soon

Little Rocket Lab (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 21

Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Little Rocket Lab is a cozy, machine building RPG. You play as Morgan, an aspiring engineer, who heads home to St. Ambroise to help complete their family’s dream-building a rocket. Help the locals with new machines, be creative, and become the ultimate engineer! That rocket isn’t going to build itself.

Sopa: Tale of the Stolen Potato (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – April 21

Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Miho steps into the pantry to fetch a potato for his grandma and falls into a magical world full of wonders. Meet quirky characters, venture through the depths of South America, and learn the importance of the things we pass along in this unforgettable emotional narrative adventure game.

Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – April 21

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available day one on Xbox Game Pass! From the creators of Vampire Survivors, Vampire Crawlers turns the thrill of Survivors into a hyper turn‑based, rogue-lite card‑driven blobber. Build busted decks, explore familiar dungeons, and unleash world‑ending combos. Either take your time and be tactical or play turns as fast as you humanly can: The outcome is always accurate!

Kiln (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – April 23

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available day one with Xbox Game Pass!Kiln is a pottery power‑fantasy celebrating both creativity and destruction — the pleasure of making beautiful things, then smashing them to smithereens. Create your pot, grab your friends, and throw down in online arenas, where the ceramic creations you sculpt become the bodies you bring into battle.

Aphelion (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – April 28

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available day one with Xbox Game Pass! Aphelion is a third-person sci-fi adventure developed by Don’t Nod (Jusant, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage). After crash-landing on a frozen planet, astronaut Ariane must traverse harsh terrain and shifting realities to save her injured partner, Thomas. Players control both characters in a story rooted in real-world science, created in partnership with the European Space Agency.

Trepang2 (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – April 29

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass

Become the ultimate badass in Trepang2: A gory, action-packed FPS set in the near future. Unleash all hell on your enemies, dodge bullets and leave a trail of destruction in this hardcore and frenetic shooter.

Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era (Game Preview) (PC) – April 30

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available day one with Xbox Game Pass! Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era is the official prequel hailing back to the origins of the genre-defining, critically acclaimed series of turn-based strategy games. Raise grand armies and wield devastating spells to overcome your foes in both solo and multiplayer.

Sledding Game (Game Preview) (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – April 30

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available day one with Xbox Game Pass! Sledding Game is a multiplayer snow-sports hangout with proximity voice chat. Race downhill, pull off ridiculous tricks, build ramps, or just relax with friends. Customize your animal avatar, jump into public or private lobbies, and enjoy chaotic ragdoll crashes — just watch out for the yeti.

TerraTech Legion (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – April 30

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Build the ultimate battle vehicle and rage against the machines in a chaotic Bullet Heaven Builder. Master a deep, block-based vehicle-building system to survive an army of robotic foes driven by a crazed AI, ramming them at speed and shooting infinite projectiles.

Final Fantasy V (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – May 5

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

When the crystals that balance the world are threatened, the king hastens to the rescue…only to go missing. A young man and his Chocobo find themselves drawn toward friends that will change their destiny in this classic RPG.

Leaving April 30

The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon. Jump back in to tie up any loose ends or save up to 20% off your purchase to keep the fun going!

Citizen Sleeper (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Creatures of Ava (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Endless Legend 2 (PC)

(PC) Goat Simulator (Cloud and Console)

(Cloud and Console) Goat Simulator Remastered (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Hunt Showdown 1896 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) NHL 24 (EA Play) (Cloud and Console)

(Cloud and Console) Revenge of the Savage Planet (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Go pick out what game you’re going to play next, and we’ll meet you back here to tell you what else is “Coming Soon”! Cheers!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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