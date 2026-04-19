Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! Launches April 23 for PC - News

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Publisher Arc System Works and developer TAITO announced Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! will launch for PC via Steam on April 23 for $39.99.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch in May 2023.

View the Steam trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Play solo! Play with friends! The original bubble shooter is back!

The latest entry in the iconic action-puzzle series Puzzle Bobble, also known as Bust-A-Move, is finally on Steam! Join forces with Bub and his friends to clear the bubbles covering Rainbow Island and restore peace to the land.

Co-op Story Mode: For the first time in the series, team up with up to 4 players for local cooperative play!

More Content Than Ever: Experience a charming world with quirky characters and a substantial story—the most content-packed title in the series to date!

Global Rankings: Compete for high scores with players from around the world and climb the online leaderboards.

2vs2 Team Battles: A series first! Face off in intense 2vs2 team matches in local play.

Online Duels: Test your skills against players worldwide in 1-vs-1 online matches.

Play online matches with friends far away using the Password Matchmaking feature!

Includes the Space Invaders 45th Anniversary collaboration mini-game, "Puzzle Bobble vs. Space Invaders"!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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