Metro 2039 to be Unveiled on April 16 During Xbox First Look Showcase - News

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Publisher Deep Silver and developer 4A Games have announced it will unveil Metro 2039 during an Xbox First Look: Metro 2039 showcase on April 16 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

"This Thursday, April 16, we’ll be debuting Xbox First Look: Metro 2039 with 4A Games & Deep Silver – a digital-only broadcast offering a world-premiere look at the next title in the beloved post-apocalyptic first-person shooter series," reads the announcement on Xbox Wire.

"This will be the fourth mainline entry from 4A Games in the series based on the iconic novels of Dmitry Glukhovsky, following Metro 2033 (2010), Metro: Last Light (2013), and Metro Exodus (2019), all of which tell the stories of survivors of nuclear devastation living in the Moscow subway tunnels and the world that surrounds them.

"Xbox has always been a home for the franchise, and we’re honored to continue that relationship by bringing you a first look at this next exciting chapter. "

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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