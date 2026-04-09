Solarpunk Launches June 8 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Publisher rokaplay and developer Cyberwave announced the survival game, Solarpunk, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on June 8.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Solarpunk is a survival game in a technically advanced world of floating islands. Alone or together with your friends, you can construct buildings, grow food, craft gadgets, and explore distant islands with your own airship.

Use sunlight, wind and water to create an energy system and automate your processes like gathering resources and watering your plants.

Features:

Multiplayer: Play alone or in cooperative mode with your friends.

Play alone or in cooperative mode with your friends. Building: Gather resources and build your own home in the sky.

Gather resources and build your own home in the sky. Farming: Grow plants to secure your food supplies.

Grow plants to secure your food supplies. Crafting: Craft technical gadgets and automate your processes.

Craft technical gadgets and automate your processes. Energy: Use sunlight, wind, and water and create an energy system for your gadgets.

Use sunlight, wind, and water and create an energy system for your gadgets. Airship: Build your own airship and explore distant islands in the sky.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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