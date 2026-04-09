Zynga Announces Borderlands Mobile - News

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Publisher Zynga and developer NaturalMotion has announced free-to-play looter shooter, Borderlands Mobile. A limited-time text is now available for iOS on the App Store in the United States.

"We are always exploring ways to introduce Borderlands to new audiences," a Zynga representative told Gematsu. "Zynga’s NaturalMotion studio is currently conducting a limited-time test for an untitled Borderlands mobile project, with Gearbox providing creative guidance on the franchise’s design, history, and lore."

Read details on the game below:

Create Mayhem YOUR way! Loot wild weapons and blast enemies in this mobile Borderlands experience.

Join other Vault Hunters in an ever-evolving universe to fight greedy corporations and open legendary Vaults. This action-packed looter shooter brings the signature chaos, art style, and gun-slinging adventure to mobile for the first time!

Hunt down legendary loot drops and power up your abilities to customize the way you play. Use everything from pistols to rocket launchers to make your enemies wish they never crossed your path!

Master devastating action gameplay that’s been fully optimized for mobile. Fight skags, bandits, and bosses as you battle through a variety of exciting mission types, including Campaign Missions, Tower of Terror, and Circle of Slaughter.

What are you waiting for, Vault Hunter! The vaults won’t open themselves( and those bandits won’t shoot themselves either).

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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