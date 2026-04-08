Console Archives Seicross Launches April 9 for Switch 2 and PS5 - News

/ 188 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer Hamster announced Console Archives Seicross will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 and PlayStation 5 on April 9 for $7.99 / 800 yen.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Seicross was released by Nichibutsu in 1986 for an 8-bit home console.

In this shooting game, you pilot a hover bike to save the peaceful people of Petra, whose homeland has been invaded by a once-coexisting tribe that has turned to evil.

As you rescue the captive people of Petra from enemy territory, your bike’s weight increases, causing it to consume fuel energy much faster—but in return, you’ll earn massive bonuses upon clearing the stage!

The Console Archives series is developed with the concept of faithfully reproducing masterpieces released on various home game consoles, allowing players to easily enjoy them on the latest hardware.

The series is packed with convenient features, including customizable button layouts and screen settings, as well as the ability to save and load at any point.

Whether you played them back in the day or are experiencing them for the first time, please enjoy the masterpieces that shaped the history of console gaming!

(The options menu and manual are available in Japanese, English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish.)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles