1992 RPG Traysia Coming to Modern Platforms on April 24 - News

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Ratalaika Games and Shinyuden announced the 1992 Sega Genesis / Mega Drive RPG, Traysia, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on April 24.

Read details on the game below:

Dreaming of becoming a world-traveling adventurer, a young boy named Roy left his hometown. Having known neither travel nor battle, the boy’s adventure now begins.

After behind the hometown, he traveled through many mountains and forests. Roy finally arrived at a small county called Kingdom of Salon.

Traysia is a girl waiting for Roy to come back in their hometown, Johanna, a port town.

Traysia is a full-scale role-playing game made up of five scenarios, offering a definitive fantasy romance of love and adventure.

Features:

Rewind/Turbo function: repeat something until you achieve perfection, or speed things up.

Save state function: save wherever you want to in the game, and restart from that exact point.

Screen filters: select from several filters to modify how the game looks (retro-style monitor, black-and-white, etc.).

Gallery: view images from the original game’s manual and box design.

Cheats function: activate cheats that will make your mission a lot easier (infinite lives, invulnerability, etc.).

Jukebox: listen to the 21 music tracks included in the game whenever you want.

This game is re-release of Traysia, which the first launched in 1992s for home consoles.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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