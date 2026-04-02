Skautfold: Moonless Knight Launches April 9 for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

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Publisher Red Art Games and developer Pugware announced the Metroidvania, Skautfold: Moonless Knight, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on April 9 for $14.99.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam.

Read details on the game below:

A Skautfold Story

Return to the Lovecraftian nightmare of the Angelic Empire of Britannia as Gray, the 2nd Knight, sent on a diplomatic mission to the Dawn Empire of Japan. The mission immediately goes horribly wrong as Lunatic cultists instigate a religious coup, putting the Japanese Emperor and Eleanor’s envoys at risk. Your task? Explore the Oda Imperial Palace, negotiate with its factions, and secure the survival of the Empire!

The story follows the events of Shrouded in Sanity, Usurper, and Into the Fray, as the Skautfold series is heading to its conclusion. Knowledge of the previous games is not required to enjoy the game, but it will most certainly make it even more enjoyable.

A Tight-Knit Metroidvania

Pick your path and your battles. The world’s semi-open design allows you to forge your own way to your objective, learning shortcuts and loops as you piece together the dark secrets of the Imperial Family and its first God Emperor.

Take on bosses in any order you please. Safe heavens, familiars and Relics will allow you to grow your power and return to past areas. Along the way, tend to dying soldiers, collect Yth stones, discover ninja pugs hidden in plain sight, and dart around the Eldritch horrors posing as innocent treasures!

Explosive Combat

Fight for your life with an overhauled Guard System featuring perfect blocks and well-timed dodges. Careless actions will snowball as health damage affects your maximum guard, but it goes both ways: punish your enemies or be punished yourself!

Waltham Industry’s Vitae Injections will allow you to recover or even overcharge your health, buffing your damage and allowing you to tank troublesome attacks.

When everything goes awry and the Moon looms above, will you save the Empire or fall to Eldritch cultists?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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