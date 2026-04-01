Strategy RPG Collection R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos Launches June 18 - News

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Publisher NIS America announced the strategy RPG collection, R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store on June 18.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

As the Bydo continue to eliminate humanity, you must outsmart and outmaneuver them if the Space Corps has any hope of victory. That is, until you find yourself fighting alongside the very forces you were tasked with destroying…

R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos turns tactical, turn-based strategy gameplay on its side for a one-of-a-kind R-Type experience! This two-game collection blasts its way onto Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, with R-Type Tactics II also making its debut in the West for the first time! Deploy your forces across multiple campaigns, playing as both the Space Corps and the Bydo. With hundreds of ships and levels to choose from between both games, along with branching missions and a brand-new post-game story, R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos is packed with out-of-this-world content!

New Frontiers

Along with the debut of R-Type Tactics II in the West, both this title and R-Type Tactics I make their way from the PSP to modern consoles for the first time!

Whose Side Are You On?

Multiple campaigns for each faction, as well as branching storylines in R-Type Tactics II, allow for a unique gameplay experience across both titles while fleshing out the world of R-Type and the origins of the sinister Bydo Empire.

Explore the COSMOS

A brand-new set of missions following the end of Tactics II gives you even more content than ever before!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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