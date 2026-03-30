Eidos Montreal Lays Off 124 Employees, Studio Head David Anfossi Leaves - News

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Eidos Montreal announced it is laying off 124 staff and the head of studio David Anfossi has departed.

"Eidos Montreal is announcing a reduction in its workforce and the departure of Head of Studio, David Anfossi," reads the announcement.

"The reduction in workforce affecting 124 employees is a result of changing project needs and impacts across production and support teams. Today is a difficult day for our studio and reflects the need to adapt and concentrate efforts where Eidos Montreal can be most effective.

"We are deeply grateful to the team members impacted; this decision is not a reflection of their talent, dedication, or performance. Supporting those impacted with care and respect remains our priority, while ensuring continuity for the teams moving forward.

"Also, after many years as Head of Studio, David Anfossi and Eidos Montreal are also parting ways. We thank David for his contributions and wish him the best in his future endeavors. A transition plan is underway, and further updates will be shared as new leadership is finalized.

"Today, however, our priority is supporting our colleagues."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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