Truxton Extreme Launches July 30 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Publisher Clear River Games and developer Tatsujin announced the shoot 'em up revival, Truxton Extreme, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and GOG on July 30.

The standard digital edition is priced at $24.99 / €22.99, while the deluxe digital edition will be available for $29.99 / €27.99. A physical edition will be available for $39.99 / €34.99 for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and for $49.99 / €44.99 for the Nintendo Switch 2.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

It’s on like Truxton!

Truxton Extreme delivers white-hot shooter thrills for masters and novices alike. Take down hordes of alien invaders with your Power Shot, Truxton Beam, Thunder Laser, and Homing Shot, and remember to breathe as you face off against gigantic bosses in the ultimate battle for humanity’s survival!

Retro Fury, Modern Firepower

The game’s content, sound, and visuals have all evolved since the 80s. Truxton Extreme is now fully rendered in 3D while preserving the series’ iconic design. Staring insect-like faces, writhing metal tentacles, long mechanical serpents, glowing eye-like lights, and spikes… In Truxton Extreme, you’ll face your worst nightmares—and blow them to pieces!

A Soundtrack to Save the World

Truxton has always been famous for its soundtrack, and Truxton Extreme is no exception. Original mastermind Masahiro Yuge returns with an explosive new score, packed with excitement and atmosphere. Experience iconic Truxton tracks reimagined from the original games alongside brand-new music. It’s the best of both worlds!

The Piano Programmer With Laser Dreams

Truxton was conceived by Masahiro Yuge during his time at Toaplan, with the goal of creating a scrolling shooter where muscle memory was key. But Yuge wasn’t just a programmer, he was a classically trained pianist, bringing a unique and critically acclaimed approach to game design.

Together or Alone?

There are multiple ways to enjoy Truxton Extreme. The main mode is Story, where you follow three characters, level up as you go, and experience the narrative through an epic (and animated) manga series. For traditionalists, there’s Arcade, and if you want more firepower, Team will let you play together with a friend and share your lives and score. Then there’s a blistering score-attack Arena, Training and Tutorial too!

The Master of Unlocking

Do you love unlocking bonus content in games? Well, it’s your lucky day! In Model Viewer, you can check out the enemies you’ve defeated. And don’t forget to visit the mysterious Pipiru Village, home of all the cute Pipiru creatures. What happens when you evolve their home…?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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