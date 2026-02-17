Mario Tennis Fever, Reanimal, and More Debut on on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

/ 1,033 Views

by, posted 15 hours ago

EA Sports FC 26 has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending February 14, 2026.

There were five new releases in the top 40 this week with Mario Tennis Fever debuting in second place, Reanimal in fourth place, The Sims 4: Royalty & Legacy in fifth place, Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties in sixth place, and EA Sports NHL 26 in 26th place.

73 percent of the physical sales for Reanimial were for the PS5, followed by 18 percent for the Switch 2, and nine percent for the Xbox Series X.

86 percent of the physical sales for Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties were for the PS5, followed by 10 percent for the Switch 2, and four percent for PC.

Mario Kart World dropped one spot to third place, Pokémon Legends: Z-A is down from sixth to seventh place, Animal Crossing: New Horizons fell three spots to eighth place. Minecraft is down two spots to ninth place and Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is up seven spots to 10th place.

Here are the best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

EA Sports FC 26 Mario Tennis Fever - NEW Mario Kart World Reanimal - NEW The Sims 4: Royalty & Legacy - NEW Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties - NEW Pokémon Legends: Z-A Animal Crossing: New Horizons Minecraft Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles