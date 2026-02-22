EA Sports FC 26 Tops the UK Retail Charts, Mario Kart World Takes 2nd - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

EA Sports FC 26 has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending February 21, 2026.

Mario Kart World is up one spot to second place, while Reanimal in its second week is up one spot to third place. Pokémon Legends: Z-A shot up three spots to fourth place and Minecraft raced up four spots to fifth place.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is up eight spots to sixth place, while Mario Tennis Fever in its second week fell from second to seventh place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons remained in eighth place.

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate is up 11 spots to ninth place and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate re-entered the charts in 10th place.

Here are the best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

EA Sports FC 26 Mario Kart World Reanimal Pokémon Legends: Z-A Minecraft Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Mario Tennis Fever Animal Crossing: New Horizons Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

