EA Sports FC 26 Tops the French Charts, Mario Kart Worlds Takes 2nd - Sales

EA Sports FC 26 is up two spots to take first place on the French charts for week 1, 2026, according to SELL.

Mario Kart World dropped one spot to second place, while Pokémon Legends Z-A re-entered the top five in third place. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is down two spots to fourth place and Super Mario Party Jamboree re-entered the top five in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

Nintendo Switch 2

Mario Kart World Donkey Kong Bananza Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV

PlayStation 5

EA Sports FC 26 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Xbox Series X|S

EA Sports FC 26 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Battlefield 6

Nintendo Switch

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe EA Sports FC 26 Pokémon Legends: Z-A

PS4 EA Sports FC 26 Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Hogwarts Legacy PC It Takes Two Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 Farming Simulator 25

