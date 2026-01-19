EA Sports FC 26 Once Again Tops the French Charts, Mario Kart Worlds Takes 2nd - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 415 Views
EA Sports FC 26 has remained in first place on the French charts for week 2, 2026, according to SELL.
Mario Kart World and Pokémon Legends Z-A remained in second and third places, respectively. Hogwarts Legacy and Monster Hunter Wilds re-entered the top five in fourth and fifth places, respectively.
- Mario Kart World
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster
PlayStation 5
- EA Sports FC 26
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- Star Wars Outlaws
Xbox Series X|S
- Lords of the Fallen (2023)
- Doom: The Dark Ages
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Minecraft
- EA Sports FC 26
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Red Dead Redemption 2
Xbox One
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Grand Theft Auto V
- The Crew Motorfest
- It Takes Two
- Battlefield 6
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
