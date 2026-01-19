EA Sports FC 26 Once Again Tops the French Charts, Mario Kart Worlds Takes 2nd - Sales

EA Sports FC 26 has remained in first place on the French charts for week 2, 2026, according to SELL.

Mario Kart World and Pokémon Legends Z-A remained in second and third places, respectively. Hogwarts Legacy and Monster Hunter Wilds re-entered the top five in fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

Nintendo Switch 2

Mario Kart World Donkey Kong Bananza Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster

PlayStation 5

EA Sports FC 26 Monster Hunter Wilds Star Wars Outlaws

Xbox Series X|S

Lords of the Fallen (2023) Doom: The Dark Ages Star Wars Outlaws

Nintendo Switch

Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft

PS4 EA Sports FC 26 Hogwarts Legacy Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V The Crew Motorfest PC It Takes Two Battlefield 6 Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2

