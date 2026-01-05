EA Sports FC 26 Once Again Tops the UK Retail Charts, Mario Kart World Takes 2nd - Sales

EA Sports FC 26 has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending January 3, 2026.

Mario Kart World, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 remained in second and third places, respectively. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 shot up the charts from 17th to fourth place.

Battlefield 6 is up two spots to fifth place, while Pokémon Legends: Z-A and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe fell two spots to sixth and seventh places, respectively.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate fought its way up 10 spots to eighth place. Grand Theft Auto V is up one spot to ninth place, while Minecraft fell four spots 10th place.

Here are the best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

