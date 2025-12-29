EA Sports FC 26 Tops the UK Retail Charts, Mario Kart World Takes 2nd - Sales

/ 1,061 Views

by, posted 18 hours ago

EA Sports FC 26 has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending December 27, 2025.

Mario Kart World, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, and Pokémon Legends: Z-A remained in second, third, and fourth places, respectively.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to fifth place, while Minecraft is down one spot to sixth place. Battlefield 6 is up two spots to seventh place, while Donkey Kong Bananza is down one spot to eighth place.

Nintendo Switch Sports is up two spots to ninth place and Grand Theft Auto V is up five spots to 10th place.

Here are the best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

EA Sports FC 26 Mario Kart World Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Battlefield 6 Donkey Kong Banaza Nintendo Switch Sports Grand Theft Auto V

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles