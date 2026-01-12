EA Sports FC 26 Once Again Tops the UK Retail Charts, Mario Kart World Takes 2nd - Sales

EA Sports FC 26 has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending January 10, 2026.

Mario Kart World and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 remained in second and third places, respectively. Battlefield 6 is up one spot to fourth place and Pokémon Legends: Z-A is up one spot to fifth place.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 fell three spots to sixth place, Minecraft is down two spots to seventh place, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe fell one spot to eighth place.

Dark Souls Trilogy re-entered the charts in ninth place and Grand Theft Auto V rounds out the top 10.

Here are the best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

EA Sports FC 26 Mario Kart World Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Battlefield 6 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Minecraft Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Dark Souls Trilogy Grand Theft Auto V

