Switch 2 Outsells PS5 as Sales Top 10M - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for October 2025 - Sales
The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling console worldwide with 1,373,214 units sold for October 2025, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch 2 has sold 10.68 million units lifetime.
The PlayStation 5 was the second best-selling console with an estimated 1,310,367 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 82.53 million units. The Nintendo Switch 1 was the third best-selling console with an estimated 275,558 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 152.34 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in fourth place with 149,849 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 33.88 million units.
Switch 2 sales compared to the same month for the Switch 1 in 2017 are up by over 572,000 units as the Switch 1 sold 801,055 units in October 2017.
PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are up by nearly 25,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 373,000 units. PS4 sold 1,285,830 units for the month of September 2018 and Xbox One sales were at 522,597 units.
PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 8,275 (0.6%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 150,475 units (-50.1%) and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by 409,999 units (-59.8%).
Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch 2 sales are up by over 276,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are down by nearly 202,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are down by over 16,000 units, and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by nearly 45,000.
2025 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold 10.68 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 10.50 million units, the Nintendo Switch 1 has sold 3.69 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 1.89 million units.
Monthly Sales:
Global hardware estimates for October 2025 (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch 2 - 1,373,214 (10,675,413)
- PlayStation 5 - 1,310,367 (82,533,521)
- Switch 1 - 275,558 (152,336,397)
- Xbox Series X|S - 149,849 (33,876,317)
- Switch 2 - 404,014
- PlayStation 5 - 259,758
- Xbox Series X|S - 89,660
- Switch 1 - 64,663
- PlayStation 5 - 651,025
- Switch 2 - 262,681
- Switch 1 - 62,855
- Xbox Series X|S - 42,243
- Switch 2 - 659,891
- PlayStation 5 - 354,097
- Switch 1 - 139,147
- Xbox Series X|S - 9,501
- Switch 2 - 46,628
- PlayStation 5 - 45,487
- Switch 1 - 8,893
- Xbox Series X|S - 8,445
Weekly Sales:
Global October 11, 2025 hardware estimates:
- PlayStation 5 - 335,213
- Switch 2 - 221,773
- Switch 1 - 64,228
- Xbox Series X|S - 40,142
Global October 18, 2025 hardware estimates:
- Switch 2 - 577,993
- PlayStation 5 - 292,021
- Switch 1 - 70,816
- Xbox Series X|S - 35,550
Global October 25, 2025 hardware estimates:
- PlayStation 5 - 333,809
- Switch 2 - 273,847
- Switch 1 - 68,497
- Xbox Series X|S - 36,320
Global November 1, 2025 hardware estimates:
- PlayStation 5 - 349,324
- Switch 2 - 299,601
- Switch 1 - 72,017
- Xbox Series X|S - 37,837
VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.
This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.
Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.
William D'Angelo
PS5 cracks the top 10 best selling consoles of all time by surpassing the lifetime sales of GBA and PSP.
150K for Xbox is rough, but at this point we've been saying this every months for the past 2 years
And, as per their recent terrible decisions, they don´t seem to be doing any black friday discounts. So consumers will be looking at a PS5 slim cheaper than a Series S for their holiday spending.
Sales were practically tied this month. Next month, with Black Friday coming up, it looks like Sony is being quite aggressive with prices. I wouldn't be surprised if the PS5 sold more than the Switch 2 next month.
And if I recall correctly, Nintendo tends to stronger in December than November as a result of not really running aggressive Black Friday discounts.
I think if PS5 wins the month, it’ll again be Europe coming in hot.
This shows that Europe is trending towards being a less important market for Nintendo. Out of 1,37M Switch 2 sales in October, Europe only made up 262k of those sales. Its already pretty clear that Switch 2 lifetime sales in Japan will be higher than its lifetime sales in Europe, which wasn't the case for Switch 1. And going by Nintendo's official figures, Switch 2 sales in Asia outside Japan looks very competitive compared to European Switch 2 sales. So Europe will probably fairly soon be the fourth market for Nintendo consoles after US, Japan, Asia.
Mate, you have been repeating yourself in 4 different places.
It is not pretty clear that Japan will end up a stronger market than Europe for the S2 and surely not clear that the rest of Asia will leapfrog Europe.
Either this is a knee-jerk reaction to the incredibly strong PS5 sales in Europe or you have forgotten that Europe has shown to be much slower to transition generations and is also more price sensitive.
Hi, I’m French and I work at Micromania. After talking with customers and colleagues from Fnac and Auchan, the problem with the Switch 2 is clearly its price: many find it too expensive for what it offers. As a result, quite a few stores have reduced their margins even further to try to sell it at a lower price. On top of that, the lack of new games doesn’t help. Many customers, both regular and casual, tell me they don’t see a real difference between Switch and Switch 2 games and therefore prefer to go for the PS5, which offers more in terms of games and graphics, or keep their Switch 1 while waiting for a price drop. And above all, the PS5 can sometimes be cheaper than the Switch 2: at times, you could find the PS5 Digital for €349 in certain stores with a promo code.e...
I think this is the case too.
It's a price sensitive market and the price is not S2 strong point here.
Even Sony is tracking behind the PS4 in Europe and is now making up that lost ground with good sales, leading to great sales numbers.
Moreover, the S2 is actually selling more than the S1 during the equivalent October.
This is why to me it’s hard to even gauge what the ceiling for Switch 2 is yet. It’s already selling exceptionally well and it has SO many of its major IPs still to come.
The thing is going to sell over 20 million consoles in its first year without even pulling out the 3D Zelda or 3D Mario card yet. Let alone Animal Crossing, Smash, Splatoon, Luigi’s Mansion, mainline Pokemon, etc.
Ajoute ta répoI didn't say it would sell poorly, but it will probably do worse than the original Switch in total sales. Sure, it's breaking records without Zelda or Mario, but we shouldn't forget that the Switch 2 had much more stock than the PS5, Xbox Series, and the original Switch. Many Nintendo fans have already bought it. We'll see in the long run if the price is a problem. In France, it already is, because many parents didn't buy the Switch 2 for their children due to a price considered too high. As a reminder, the original Switch cost €279 at the time in France.nse...