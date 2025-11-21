Switch 2 Outsells PS5 as Sales Top 10M - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for October 2025 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling console worldwide with 1,373,214 units sold for October 2025, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch 2 has sold 10.68 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 was the second best-selling console with an estimated 1,310,367 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 82.53 million units. The Nintendo Switch 1 was the third best-selling console with an estimated 275,558 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 152.34 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in fourth place with 149,849 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 33.88 million units.

Switch 2 sales compared to the same month for the Switch 1 in 2017 are up by over 572,000 units as the Switch 1 sold 801,055 units in October 2017.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are up by nearly 25,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 373,000 units. PS4 sold 1,285,830 units for the month of September 2018 and Xbox One sales were at 522,597 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 8,275 (0.6%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 150,475 units (-50.1%) and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by 409,999 units (-59.8%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch 2 sales are up by over 276,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are down by nearly 202,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are down by over 16,000 units, and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by nearly 45,000.

2025 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold 10.68 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 10.50 million units, the Nintendo Switch 1 has sold 3.69 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 1.89 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Global hardware estimates for October 2025 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 - 1,373,214 ( 10,675,413 ) PlayStation 5 - 1,310,367 ( 82,533,521 ) Switch 1 - 275,558 ( 152,336,397 ) Xbox Series X|S - 149,849 ( 33,876,317 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates for October 2025:

Switch 2 - 404,014 PlayStation 5 - 259,758 Xbox Series X|S - 89,660 Switch 1 - 64,663

Europe hardware estimates for October 2025:

PlayStation 5 - 651,025 Switch 2 - 262,681 Switch 1 - 62,855 Xbox Series X|S - 42,243 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates for October 2025:

Switch 2 - 659,891 PlayStation 5 - 354,097 Switch 1 - 139,147 Xbox Series X|S - 9,501

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates for October 2025:

Switch 2 - 46,628 PlayStation 5 - 45,487 Switch 1 - 8,893 Xbox Series X|S - 8,445

Weekly Sales:

Global October 11, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 335,213 Switch 2 - 221,773 Switch 1 - 64,228 Xbox Series X|S - 40,142

Global October 18, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 577,993 PlayStation 5 - 292,021 Switch 1 - 70,816 Xbox Series X|S - 35,550

Global October 25, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 333,809 Switch 2 - 273,847 Switch 1 - 68,497 Xbox Series X|S - 36,320

Global November 1, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 349,324 Switch 2 - 299,601 Switch 1 - 72,017 Xbox Series X|S - 37,837

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

