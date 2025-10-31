Battlefield 6 Retakes 1st on the European Charts - Sales

Battlefield 6 despites sales falling 55 percent week-on-week has retaken first place on the European charts for the week ending October 26, according to GSD and Video Games Europe reported by The Game Business.

EA Sports FC 26 came in second place with sales not far behind the top game as sales were down 26 percent compared to the previous week.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A in its second week fell from first to third place with sales falling 85 percent. It should be noted Nintendo does not share digital data.

Plants vs Zombies: Replanted debuted in sixth place in terms of units sold, however, it was 11th by revenue due to its lower price.

There were two Xbox games to also debut this week. Ninja Gaiden 4, which was published by Xbox, missed the top 10 in terms of units sold, but came in sixth place on the revenue charts. The premium edition of The Outer Worlds 2 provided early access to the game, which was enough for it to come in ninth place on the revenue charts. The standard edition didn't drop until October 29.

European Top Ten Unit Sales (week ending October 26)

1. Battlefield 6 (-55%)

2. EA Sports FC 26 (-26%)

3. Pokémon Legends: Z-A (-84%)*

4. Hogwarts Legacy (-19%)

5. Ghost of Yotei (-34%)

6. Plants vs Zombies: Replanted (New)

7. Grand Theft Auto 5 (-3%)

8. Titanfall 2 (+3,688%)

9. Red Dead Redemption 2 (+37%)

10. Mass Effect: Legendary Edition (+729%)

European Top Ten Revenue (week ending October 26)

1. Battlefield 6 (-55%)

2. EA Sports FC 26 (-24%)

3. Pokémon Legends: Z-A (-85%)*

4. Ghost of Yotei (-34%)

5. Mario Kart World (-16%)

6. Ninja Gaiden 4 (New)

7. NBA 2K26 (-16%)

8. Hogwarts Legacy (-13%)

9. The Outer Worlds 2 (New)

10. Digimon Story: Time Stranger (-25%)

*Digital data unavailable

For more on the GSD data and how to acquire the information yourself. Head to gamesalesdata.com

These charts cover physical and digital game sales across Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, French Guiana, French Polynesia, Germany, Guadeloupe, Italy, Martinique, Netherlands, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Reunion, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.

It covers all physical game sales, but digital game sales from these companies: Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, CI Games, Crystal Dynamics, Disney Interactive, Eidos, Electronic Arts, Gameforge, IO Interactive, Konami, Marvelous, Microsoft, Milestone, MyGames, Nacon, Plaion, Saber Interactive, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Supermassive Games, Take-Two, Tencent, Ubisoft, UsTwo. Warner Bros, Wizards of the Coast and Zenimax Media.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

