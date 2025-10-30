Amazon Reportedly Cancels Lord of the Rings MMO - News

Amazon's The Lord of the Rings MMO has reportedly been cancelled, according to former senior gameplay engineer at Amazon Games Ashleigh Amrine in a now deleted LinkedIn post spotted by Rock Payer Shotgun.

"This morning I was part of the layoffs at Amazon Games, alongside my incredibly talented peers on New World and our fledgling Lord of the Rings game (y'all would have loved it)," said Amrine.

"It's always tough to see such a strong team go through something like this. I've been lucky to work with some of the most skilled, creative, and kind developers I've ever met here."

The Lord of the Rings MMO was announced in May 2023 as Amazon Games had signed an agreement with Embracer Group subsidiary Middle-earth Enterprises. The MMO was in development by New World studio Amazon Games Orange County for consoles and PC.

The game would have been "an open-world MMO adventure in a persistent world set in Middle-earth" and feature the stories of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings literary trilogy.

It was reported earlier this week that Amazon is laying off 14,000 corporate jobs that includes "significant" cuts to its video game business.

Amazon Games has officially confirmed it is ending development on its MMORPG, New World. The recently released Season 10 and Nighthaven update is the final content release, and servers are currently planned to remain online through 2026.

