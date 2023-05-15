Amazon Games Announces The Lord of the Rings MMO for Consoles and PC - News

Amazon Games has announced it has signed an agreement with Embracer Group subsidiary Middle-earth Enterprises for a new MMO based on The Lord of the Rings by J.R.R. Tolkien.

The MMO will be developed by New World studio Amazon Games Orange County for consoles and PC. Specific consoles and a release window were not revealed.

The game "will be an open-world MMO adventure in a persistent world set in Middle-earth" and feature the stories of he Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings literary trilogy.

"We’re committed to bringing players high-quality games, whether through original IPs or long-beloved ones like The Lord of the Rings," said Amazon Games vice president Christoph Hartmann.

"Bringing players a fresh take on The Lord of the Rings has long been an aspiration for our team, and we’re honored and grateful that Middle-earth Enterprises is entrusting us with this iconic world. We’re also pleased to be expanding our relationship with Embracer Group following our Tomb Raider deal last year, as they’ve proven to be excellent collaborators."

Embracer Freemode CEO Lee Guinchard added, "The world of Middle-earth continues to prove an endlessly fertile ground for creators, and Amazon Games has a passion for building immersive, compelling worlds and publishing games for a global audience.

"We have the clear ambition to create the highest-quality entertainment products for this IP, whether we utilize internal resources or team up with the best industry partners that complement our capabilities. We’re taking every care to deliver an MMO which will do justice to the expansive Middle-earth universe and delight players around the world."

