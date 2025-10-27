Pokémon Legends: Z-A Had Biggest Physical Launch in the US Since Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Sales

ircana Executive Director and Video Game Industry Analyst Mat Piscatella has revealed Pokémon Legends: Z-A had the biggest physical launch in the US since 2023's The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

"Pokémon Legends: Z-A had a massive US launch at retail," said Piscatella.

"Launch week physical unit and dollar sales of Pokémon Legends: Z-A were the biggest for a new physical video game launch since The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom back in May of 2023."

The latest Pokémon game sold nearly 1.5 million units at retail in Japan, according to Famitsu. The Switch version sold 872,552 units and the Switch 2 version sold 612,905 units.

In Europe, launch sales were also about 28 percent lower than 2022's Pokémon Legends: Arceus and had the smallest mainline Pokémon release in terms of units sold since 2018's Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu/Eevee.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A released for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on October 16, 2025.

