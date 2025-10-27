Phil Spencer on Forza Motorsport Status: 'Shift Focus to Games That Need to Ship Sooner' - News

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an interview with Famitsu discussed Halo and Forza Motorsport as he was asked if the two franchises had come to an end as this was done before Halo: Campaign Evolved was announced.

No! Halo Studios is planning for the future to pursue new initiatives," said Spencer (via VideoGamesChronicle). "We're focusing on Unreal Engine 5 and investing in new technologies. We’re setting up a system that allows them to take the time needed, make the investment befitting the Halo franchise, and create something great as the next new entry in the Halo series."

Spencer on Forza Motorsport did acknowledge the studio was hit with massive layoffs earlier this year, however, he did say the series is still active.

"Regarding Forza Motorsport, sometimes we need to shift focus to games that need to ship sooner," said Spencer. "We understand the reaction many had when we scaled back Turn 10 Studios.

"We have many games we want to support with care, and sometimes we give development teams more time to avoid putting them under constant strain. Our current structure, with multiple studios, allows for this flexibility.

"Xbox Game Studios encompasses over 20 studios, each with multiple games in development, and each requiring different levels of support. Some projects require a short-term focus, while others demand a medium-to-long-term perspective. We genuinely want the games we publish to succeed. Xbox Game Studios has numerous titles in development, so please stay tuned for what’s coming."

The Forza series consists of Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon. The next entry in the Forza series is Forza Horizon 6. It will first launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass in 2026. It will also release "post-launch" for the PlayStation 5.

