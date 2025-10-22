Tales of Xillia 2 Remaster is in Development, Next Tales of Remastered to be Revealed Soon - News

Tales of series producer Yusuke Tomizawa in the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu revealed a Tales of Xillia 2 remaster is in the works and the next remastered Tales of game should be announced in the relatively soon.

"We’ve formed teams with several partner development companies, and including projects from the verification stage to the late development stage, there are more than two titles in progress," said Tomizawa. "The pace of releases depends on the planning and development status—it could speed up or slow down. But even so, we’re hoping to deliver the fans as many titles as possible, as quickly as possible."

When asked about the next remastered entry he stated, "I’m unfortunately unable to provide specifics about the next title yet. But the timing of the next remastered title announcement should be relatively soon… or at least, that’s the plan."

Tomizawa on a remastered Tales of Xillia 2 said, "As mentioned earlier, we’re following an ‘announce and release what’s ready quickly’ approach. In that vein, Xillia 2 is still in progress, which is why it hasn’t been announced. We will do our best to deliver updates as quickly as possible."

Tales of Xillia Remastered will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on October 31.

