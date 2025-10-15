PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S Sales Comparison - August 2025 - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S both launched in November 2020. The PlayStation 5 launched November 12, 2020 in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore, and the rest of the world on November 19, 2020. The Xbox Series X|S launched worldwide on November 10, 2020.

PS5 Vs. XSX|S Worldwide:

Gap change in latest month: 752,154 - PS5

Gap change over last 12 months: 14,031,536 - PS5

Total Lead: 45,559,312 - PS5

PlayStation 5 Total Sales: 79,091,713

Xbox Series X|S Total Sales: 33,532,401

August 2025 is the 58th month the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S has been available for. In the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 5 when compared to the aligned launch of the Xbox Series X|S by 0.75 million units.

In the last 12 months, the PlayStation 5 has outsold the Xbox Series X|S by 14.03 million units. The PlayStation 5 is currently ahead by 45.56 million units.

The PlayStation 5 has sold 79.09 million units in 58 months, while the Xbox Series X|S sold 33.53 million units. The PlayStation 5 has a 70.2 percent marketshare (+2.9% year-over-year), compared to 2989 percent for the Xbox Series X|S (-2.9% year-over-year).

The PlayStation 5 is currently 3.21 million units behind the PlayStation 4 when you align launches and the Xbox Series X|S is behind the Xbox One by 8.50 million units.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

