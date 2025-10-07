Third-Person Action Thriller BLACKWOOD Announced for PC - News

/ 510 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Developer AttritoM7 Productions has announced gritty third-person action thriller, BLACKWOOD, for PC via Steam. It will launch in Q3 2026.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Step into the world of BLACKWOOD, a gritty third-person action thriller that blends smooth, responsive combat with cinematic storytelling.

By day, Anton Blackwood runs a small DVD store in Brooklyn, a place of quiet routines and fleeting moments of normalcy. Among the customers and shelves of old films, there is someone who sees a side of Anton that few others do: a woman who works in the store and notices the gentler side of him, the part he rarely shows to the world. Hang out in your apartment, manage the store, and experience the life of a man trying to maintain balance in a city that doesn’t forgive weakness.

But when the shutters roll down and the streets go quiet, Anton heads to the basement, a private space where there’s more than movies to rent. By night, he moves through the city as a deadly assassin, guided by the choreography of his favorite crime thrillers. Execute devastating melee takedowns, stage environmental kills, and survive high-octane on-foot and driving chases.

Anton thinks he’s the protagonist in his story, but someone is always watching, directing from the shadows. In BLACKWOOD, style and brutality intertwine, and the story bends to both choice and consequence, where every fight is a reckoning, and every decision matters.

BLACKWOOD blends tight, close-quarters combat with slow-burn storytelling. From the basement of a quiet Brooklyn DVD store to the neon-lit streets of 2012 New York’s underworld, every encounter is choreographed, every fight feels cinematic, and every choice has consequences. The quiet moments with the woman in the store remind Anton, and the player, that even in a world of darkness, glimpses of his humanity endure.

Fight Your Way Through the City

Gunplay is fast, stylish, and unforgiving — with fluid movement options like dives, rolls, and slides to keep the action relentless. Every encounter feels cinematic yet responsive, giving you the freedom to create your own moments of chaos.

Master Brutal Takedowns

BLACKWOOD‘s signature mechanic: countless contextual takedowns. From one-on-one hand-to-hand executions to using the environment around you, every fight is an opportunity to end your enemies with precision and style. Grounded, weighty, and satisfying to master.

A Double Life to Balance

Your store is more than just a front — it’s where you live, decorate, and roleplay a “normal” existence. Buy and sell DVDs, change outfits, interact with your apartment, and explore small RPG elements that make your dual identity feel tangible. The contrast between day and night defines the world and the choices you make.

Cinematic Storytelling

With Marvel-style narrative flair, BLACKWOOD introduces a cast of flawed, human characters navigating a violent city full of secrets. Every ad, tattoo, and poster tells a story. Every mission pulls you deeper into a web of conspiracies and consequences.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles