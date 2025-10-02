Pokémon Legends: Z-A Overview Trailer Released - News

The Pokemon Company and developer Game Freak have released the overview trailer for Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

Choose Chikorita, Tepig or Totodile as your first partner Pokemon and begin your adventure in Lumiose City. On your journey, you’ll encounter all kinds of Pokemon around town and in wild zones where they roam free. Catch, battle and Mega Evolve them in real-time battles—a first for the Pokemon RPG series—as you build your team and climb the ranks of the illustrious Z-A Royale. And you can link up with friends locally, or online with a Nintendo Switch Online membership2, and face off in frenetic free-for-all battles with up to three other Trainers at once.

Outside of battle, make your home at Hotel Z (and acquaint yourself with its enigmatic owner, AZ). Visit trendy boutiques for new outfits and hairstyles, cafés to rest with your Pokemon, and find photo-ops at scenic locales including the Prism Tower at the city’s center. Lumiose City is also filled with a cast of colorful characters to meet. Make new friends in either Urbain or Taunie, cross paths with Quasartico Inc.’s CEO Jett, and help residents in need to earn various rewards and more.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on October 16.

