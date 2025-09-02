Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Debuts in 2nd on the Steam Charts, Helldivers 2 Takes 1st - Sales

Helldivers 2 has retaken first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 36, 2025, which ended September 2, 2025.

Following the Early Access release the previous week, the full release of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater has debuted in second place.

The pre-orders for two games in the top 10 with Borderlands 4 in fifth place and NBA 2K26 is sixth place.

Steam Deck is down two spots to third place, while Path of Exile 2 and No Man's Sky re-entered the top 10 fourth and seventh places, respectively.

Hogwarts Legacy is in eighth place, Red Dead Redemption 2 is in ninth place, and PEAK is in 10th place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Helldivers 2 Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater - NEW Steam Deck Path of Exile 2 Borderlands 4 - Pre-orders NBA 2K26 - Pre-orders No Man's Sky Hogwarts Legacy Red Dead Redemption 2 PEAK

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 Helldivers 2 PUBG: Battlegrounds Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater - NEW Steam Deck Path of Exile 2 Apex Legends Borderlands 4 - Pre-orders NBA 2K26 - Pre-orders No Man's Sky

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

